Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Says The Film Will Show Important 100 Years Of Indian History

The cast of Panipat is currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have made several public appearances and given multiple interviews, talking about the merits of Panipat and its historical significance. Panipat is a historical war film that is based on the real Third Battle of Panipat, fought between the Afghans and the Marathas. Recently, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the film in an interview, saying that it gloriously portrays 100 years of Indian history.

Read | Panipat: Why Wasn't Arjun Kapoor Happy During The Promotions?

Arjun Kapoor talks on the historical significance of Panipat

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the fact that Panipat will be showcasing an important period in Indian history. He said that many books are unfortunately based on the invaders who conquered India, such as the Mughals and the Britishers. However, Panipat will be different, as it will show an important 100 years in Indian history where the Marathas ruled the country and defended it from foreign invaders. He also praised the director of Panipat Ashutosh Gowariker, saying that much of the film's glorious historical moments are accurately represented thanks to the director's hard work.

In another interview, Arjun's co-star Kriti Sanon was also busy praising her director. She said that Panipat was her first historical film and that playing a character who was an actual historical figure was a special moment for her. She also said that working for Ashutosh Gowariker was a big moment for her.

Read|Arjun Kapoor On The Panipat Memes: It Is Unfair To Crack Jokes On Historical Characters

The director, Ashutosh, also spoke in length about the difficulties that existed while making a film on a real-life historical topic. He said that when you choose to make a historical movie, the responsibilities begin from the moment you start writing the script. He added that his approach was to make the film as authentic and realistic as possible. He feels that the audience should think that the events shown in the film were how the events transpired in real life.

Panipat will also feature Sanjay Dutt in the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun and Kirti play the roles of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvati Bai respectively. The movie is set to release on December 6, 2019.

Read|Panipat: Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Horse Was His Best Co-star After Kriti Sanon

Read|Arjun Kapoor To Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor For The First Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.