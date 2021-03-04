Arjun Kapoor Promotes Sister Janhvi Kapoor's New Song; Says He Likes It Even More Now

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to support his younger sister Janhvi Kapoor and her new song Nadiyon Paar. He shared a short clipping from the music video while announcing the release of this new musical piece from the film Roohi. Through the caption for the post, Arjun Kapoor mentioned that he has always liked the original version of the song and now he is fond of this remix as well. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the music video and Janhvi’s work in it.

Arjun Kapoor promotes Janhvi Kapoor’s new song

The new Bollywood song Nadiyon Paar from Roohi has been the talk of the town ever since it was launched on March 3, 2021. The song is a rip-off of a blockbuster 2008 Shamur track, Let The Music Play. The new remixed version features Janhvi Kapoor, who is also the lead actor in the film Roohi.

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to announce the release of Nadiyon Paar on YouTube. He put up a small part of the music video where Janhvi Kapoor can be seen pulling off the hook step with a bunch of background dancers. She is spotted donning a stunning golden outfit which has a sequin crop top with an off-shoulder pattern. A ripped off, wrap-around skirt has also been added to the attire, which suits the song well. The background has been kept gorgeous and rustic with sand and curtains. A small note in the short clipping also reveals that the song has already premiered.

In the caption for the Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor has complimented his sister Janhvi Kapoor over the new release. He has further added that he always had a liking towards this song and now he likes it even more with the remixed version. He has also mentioned the Roohi team in the second half of the caption. Have a look at the post from Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram.

Read Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Golden Outfit From 'Nadiyon Paar' Song In A New Video; Watch

Also read Janhvi Kapoor On 'Dostana 2': Kartik Aaryan Took On A Role Most Actors Would Shy Away From

In the caption for the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the song. A few of the fans have also used emoticons to express their thoughts better.

Read Janhvi Kapoor Introduces Mr. Ramdas From Sets Of Her Upcoming Film; Check Out Pictures

Also read Janhvi Kapoor Shares Video With 'Roohi' Cast, Asks Fans To guess Name Of The Song

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.