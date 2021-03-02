Janhvi Kapoor Shares Video With 'Roohi' Cast, Asks Fans To guess Name Of The Song

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of her upcoming song. In the video, all three actors of the movie Roohi, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhavi Kapoor are grooving to the beats of a song. At the end of the video, the actors ask us to guess the name of the upcoming song from Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor added a caption to the video and said "Full song out tomorrow Until then, keep guessing in the comments below or on the link in bio".

Janhvi Kapoor shares video with Roohi cast

Janhvi Kapoor's latest post is trending on social media. The video has crossed over a million views and 400 comments on Instagram. Several fans loved the look of every cast member in the video while several others tried to guess the name of the upcoming song. Check out some of the reactions below.

Janhvi Kapoor's social media presence

Janhvi Kapoor has been very active on her social media handle. She keeps her fans updated and entertained by posting regularly something about her life. Recently, she shared her look for the Day 3 promotions of her upcoming movie Roohi. The actor can be seen in a black stylish gown. She captioned the post and wrote, " Back in Black #RoohiDay3". Take a look at her post below.

About Roohi

Roohi is an upcoming comedy-horror movie that revolves around a ghost who abducts the brides on their honeymoons. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma in the lead. Rajkummar Rao will play the role of Bhawra whereas Janhavi Kapoor plays the role of Roohi in the movie. Varun Sharma plays the role of Kattani in the film.

The film was scheduled to release in June 2020, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the film got delayed and is now scheduled to release on March 11, 2021, in theatres. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

