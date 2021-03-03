Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Golden Outfit From 'Nadiyon Paar' Song In A New Video; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram in order to express her gratitude towards designer Manish Malhotra for the outfit that she can be seen wearing in the short video presentation. The outfit Janhvi is wearing was seen first in the recently-released music video of Nadiyon Paar, a track that is a part of Kapoor's upcoming film, Roohi. The short presentation below sees Janhvi Kapoor flaunting her outfit from all possible angles for the camera. The final seconds of the video see her giving an intense look.

Also Read:Janhvi Kapoor Shares Video With 'Roohi' Cast, Asks Fans To guess Name Of The Song

The post has so far received over 122k views and the video has garnered a lot of reactions from her fans and followers. Take a look at the comments left by her fans and followers below.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Black Dress As She Prepares For 'Roohi' Release; Check Out Pictures

Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram handle

About Nadiyon Paar

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor's next film, Roohi, quite recently released a music video that sees its leading lady dancing to the tunes of the remastered version of the classic musical number "Nadiyon Paar" by Shamur. In the video, she can be seen wearing the aforementioned outfit. The video can be found below.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Neon Asymmetrical Dress Is Worth Rs. 2.74 Lakhs; Check Out

Nadiyon Paar video:

About Roohi

Roohi is an upcoming horror-comedy film that will be based on the fictional legend of a witch that kidnaps brides on the day of their honeymoon. Further along in the film, the witch in question will be seen possessing the body of Janhvi Kapoor's character. As far as Roohi's release date is concerned, the film is slated for a theatrical release on March 11, 2021. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Take a look at its trailer below.

Roohi is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's universe of horror-comedy films. The first film in the universe was the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. Roohi will be followed by the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The cast and crew of the film reached Arunachal Pradesh on March 3 to begin the filming of the horror-comedy. Two other films planned in the horror-comedy universe are Stree sequel as well as a prequel.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar's 'Kiston Review: Roohi's "kifyati" Love Track Strikes A Chord

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.