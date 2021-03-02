Janhvi Kapoor Introduces Mr. Ramdas From Sets Of Her Upcoming Film; Check Out Pictures

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror comedy movie Roohi. On Tuesday, the actor shared adorable pictures and a brief video as she introduced a guest on the sets of her film: a puppy named Mr. Ramdas. The actor shared a series of pictures, in which she said, "Meet Mr. Ramdas". The actor has been busy promoting Roohi which features her alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the Hardik Mehta directorial. Take a look at her story updates here!

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram updates ahead of Roohi's release

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted the release of the film's first song Panghat on Instagram. With it, she also initiated the #PanghatChallenge for the audiences and requested her fans to send in the best entries. Jahnvi shared the looks from her promotions for the film as she served elegance and chicness in her fashion game. In her recent picture, she is seen wearing a black ensemble alluding to her ghostly character in the film. In another picture, she is wearing a shimmering silver top with bright pink pants, which she humorously captioned, "Palat", which Varun Sharma's character says in the trailer. Take a look at her pictures here.



Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Roohi and other project updates

Roohi will be Janhvi's second theatrical released in almost three years after the release of her debut film Dhadak. In the film, she will play the titular character in Roohi where she will be transformed into a bewitched ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao also star in this horror-comedy, where they play two small-town friends who appease the spirit of the ghost by taking her hand in marriage. The film will be released in theatres on March 11, 2021.

Besides Roohi, Janhvi will appear in upcoming films like Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. Good Luck Jerry was supposed to commence shooting in January 2021, however now it is inevitable postponed to a mid-June date.

