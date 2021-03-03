Janhvi Kapoor On 'Dostana 2': Kartik Aaryan Took On A Role Most Actors Would Shy Away From

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has praised Kartik Aaryan for accepting the lead role in Dostana 2 that most actors in the film industry would shy away from. Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana which aims to normalise homosexuality. The first film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and depicted the story of two men who pretend to be gay, just so that they can share an apartment with a girl, for whom they eventually fall in love. While the first film featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the leads, Dostana 2 will see Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Lakshya will also make his acting debut in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor praises Kartik Aaryan for taking on a challenging role

In an interview with PTI, Janhvi Kapoor said that her upcoming film Dostana 2 has been made keeping in mind the sensibilities of the current times as the team is conscious about depicting an authentic representation of homosexuality and homosexual men in particular. She said, "Dostana 2 looks at normalizing homosexuality. There's still a stigma around it. Honestly, kudos to Kartik who is mainstream and is known for being the heartthrob of the nation to take on a role that I think most actors would shy away from because it is about homosexuality."

Kapoor has added that Dostana 2 will be an inclusive canon of same-sex love stories in the Hindi film industry, which are quite a few in number. She said that the pop culture space in the film industry is filled with heterosexual love stories, and the makers of Dostana 2 have attempted to make a film that the LGBTQ community can relate to.

"It's a cool film that normalizes homosexuality. It is not caricaturish. You have these iconic (heterosexual) love stories like DDLJ, Jab We Met and other romantic-comedies. But, people who identify themselves as homosexuals, don't have that," she said. She added," I'm not saying that's what we are promising to do, but from our end, it's an attempt. It's a fun film and I really can't wait for the audience to see it." Jahnvi Kapoor has already completed shooting half of Dostana 2 and the actor will shoot the remaining half soon after she completes Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films release updates

Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L. Rai. The film had commenced shooting this January. While Jahnvi said it was too early to reveal the details she said the film will be a blend of "action, comedy and thrills". Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Roohi directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as the leads and will be releasing in theatres on March 11, 2021.

