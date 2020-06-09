Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor Or Parineeti-Sidharth: Which Pair Is Audience's Favourite?

Parineeti Chopra, who has made a fabulous career starting with the debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, has been a part of several hit films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and many more. Parineeti Chopra’s chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor from her popular films was highly appreciated by the audiences. So, let’s see which on-screen pair, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor or Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra is loved more by the fans-

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' Jukebox Is A Must Listen; Check Out The List

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have appeared together in many movies since they entered Bollywood. Their first film, Ishaqzaade, marks the debut of Arjun Kapoor in Bollywood and the debut of Parineeti Chopra in a lead role. Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012) gained many praises and garnered many awards that year.

The plot of the film revolved around a Hindu man and a Muslim woman, who share a forbidden romance while fighting for the political supremacy of their respective families. The onscreen Jodi seemed to be an instant hit among the audiences and the film too went on to become a box office hit.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Jabariya Jodi's' Jukebox Is A Must-listen

They were then also seen in Namaste England in the year 2018. Namaste England starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor also cast Satish Kaushik in a lead role. The plot of the film revolves the story of an Indian couple who goes to a great length to migrate to London, England. The sizzling on-screen Jodi of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

This post of Parineeti Chopra shows that Arjun and Parineeti Chopra are also very good friends off-screen. They share a great bond and hence their on-screen performance is also always loved by the fans. Have a look at these posts of Parineeti Chopra with Arjun Kapoor.

LIFELONG FRIENDSHIP CONTRACT, clause no.19 - He shall come and spoil all my good pictures and I shall happily let him do so 😜❤️ @arjunkapoor

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra: Whose Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Won Hearts?

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra

Parineeti Chopra's 2014 release, Hasee Toh Phasee also bagged her lots of praises from the audience for her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra. Parineeti Chopra's was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sid as well. Jabariya Jodi was the second time Parineeti and Sidharth Malhotra shared the screen space after their romantic hit flick, Hasee Toh Phasee.

Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have always managed to charm their fans with their sizzling on-screen bond and chemistry. Though many of Parineeti Chopra’s films failed to excite the audience at the box-office, she has bagged many praises from the critics and the audiences for the films, Hasee Toh Phasee. Have a look at these posts of Parineeti Chopra that shows their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Also read | When Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Created Magic Onscreen; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.