Sonam Kapoor Gets An Adorable Wish From Arjun Kapoor Who Says, 'I Got Your Back'

Bollywood actor and fashion finesse Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today. On her special day, Arjun Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture with Sonam and also penned a heartfelt note for her. As seen in the picture shared, Arjun and Sonam hug each other and happily pose for the camera.

Arjun Kapoor, through the caption, expressed, "Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back." Fans also wished Sonam Kapoor for her birthday in the comments section. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's birthday post for The Zoya Factor actor which is too cute to miss.

Only recently, Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an endearing throwback picture of the two and wished Sonam on her birthday. Kareena shared a picture from Sonam's wedding and wrote, "Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl." As soon as Sonam K Ahuja caught a glimpse of the post, she replied saying, "Love you my Bebo. You're the best. " Check out.

Meanwhile, Sonam K Ahuja had flown from Delhi to Mumbai a day ahead of her birthday. She celebrated her special day at home with family and friends. As seen in the photos shared by Anand, Sonam, Rhea, Priya Ahuja and others, the room was decorated with lavish pink, red and golden balloons. There were three huge balloons for 'HBD' and silver balloons for '35'. Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration looked no less than a princess land. With flowers, sparkly balloons and delicious-looking cakes, the Saawariya actor's bash looked like one a kind. Take a look here.

Sonam Kapoor calls Anand a 'blessing' on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor shared two photos with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on her Instagram feed and called him a blessing on her birthday. She wrote, "The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you." As seen in the photos, Sonam Kapoor snuggles into Anand's arms and poses for a cute selfie.

