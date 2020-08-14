This Day That Year: Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's First Poster Of 'Namaste England' Out

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From the poster release of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England to Rishi Kapoor sharing a throwback photo of Shammi Kapoor on his death anniversary, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England poster out

Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor collaborated for the second time in Namaste England. On this day, the makers of the movie dropped the first poster through their social media handles. It features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra donning a Union Jack-printed dupatta and a tee respectively. Arjun Kapoor’s film poster also reveals the release date as October 19, 2018.

Parineeti Chopra also took to social media and shared the poster through her official Instagram profile on this day. In the caption accompanying her post with Arjun Kapoor, the actor wrote, “A film that I still can’t believe I am a part!!! From Punjab to London, we are here to say NAMASTE ENGLAND!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ’™ðŸ’™”. Check out the poster:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto trailer out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mesmerised fans in the trailer of Manto on this day. The Nandita Das-directorial stars Siddiqui in the titular role. The story follows the journey of a colonial Indian and Pakistani writer, Saadat Hasan Manto, whose works were widely revered. However, many accused him of the charge of obscenity in his writings. The film delves deep into his personal life and creativity.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui movie also stars Rasika Dugal, Tahir Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Javed Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Rajashri Deshpande in prominent roles. Manto was to release on September 21, 2018. As the makers dropped the movie trailer on YouTube, it started getting praise from the viewers across the globe. Check it out:

Rishi Kapoor remembers uncle Shammi Kapoor

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor remembered his uncle Shammi Kapoor on his death anniversary, on this day. He took to social media and shared a throwback photo of the legendary actor. Rishi Kapoor paid tribute with a heartfelt message through his official Twitter handle. In the caption accompanying the old photo, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us on August 14, 2011. Never a star like him". He posted one of the stills from Shammi Kapoor’s movie. Check out Rishi Kapoor’s tweet:

Ayushmann Khurrana's BTS video goes viral

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana grabbed attention with his new avatar in Dream Girl. After the release of its trailer and the first song, a BTS video of the star from the sets went viral in no time. His co-star Nushratt Bharuccha posted a hilarious video of Khurrana on social media. He is seen getting ready for the role of Radha. As Nushratt Bharuccha teases him for sporting heavy jewellery, Ayushmann Khurrana makes the video stand out with his expressions. So, the former took to her official Instagram account and wrote, “Meet my #DreamGirl co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana... Oops, co-actress Aayushi. #BTS #13KoMainTeri." Check out Nushratt Bharuccha’s post:

