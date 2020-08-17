Arjun Kapoor Bids Farewell To MS Dhoni, Says 'The Only Man Who Left Me Star-struck'

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the picture, the duo is seen donning a wide smile as they pose for a picture. Arjun Kapoor also shared a heartfelt note. MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Arjun Kapoor mentioned how he has always felt star-struck by MS Dhoni. His note read, “There are stars, there are legends & then there is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The only man who left me star-struck on & off the field. I don’t care much for taking pictures because it’s something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank You for the Memories @mahi7781.” In the comment section, fans cherished good old memories of Captain Cool.

Fans' reactions

Ranveer Singh bids farewell to 'Mahi bhai'

Ranveer Singh posted three pictures with MS Dhoni and recalled the first time he met him. In his post, Ranveer said that in 2007 - 08, he met MSD at ND Studio in Karjat where he was working as an assistant director. Revealing that he was overworked and underpaid in that job, Singh added that the only reason he 'didn't care' was because he just wanted to be in 'His' (MSD) presence.

Calling the picture from that day 'a little gem' and 'prized possessions', the Padmaavat actor said that when he finally met Dhoni during the ad-shoot, he was 'completely awestruck' to see the 'humble, down-to-earth' nature of the Indian Captain. He further added that the second time he met the Indian Captain Cool was through Sapna (who was their common hairstylist at the time) and MSD had praised his performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. He said: "We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds!".

Pouring his emotions out in the post, Ranveer Singh added that MS Dhoni is his 'hero forever' and he feels lucky to have witnessed the Indian skipper playing in his lifetime. "A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride," Ranveer said.

