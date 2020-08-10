Arjun Kapoor Gives Shruti Haasan's New Song 'Edge' A Thumbs Up; See Post

Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday, August 9, 2020, to share a video of Shruti Haasan’s latest song Edge. Along with sharing the video, the actor also tagged her and seems like Arjun has also become a fan of the Shruti’s new song.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun took to his Insta stories to share the video of Shruti's new track titled Edge. In the video, Shruti can be seen playing the Piano and giving some intense looks. The song will definitely leave fans humming to the tune of it. Along with the video, Arjun also went on to tag the actor. Arjun Kapoor seems to be a fan of Shruti Haasan’s latest ‘Edge’. Take a look at a few glimpses from the video below.

About the song

Shruti Haasan made the best possible use of the lockdown time. During the lockdown she spent almost days, making music, cooking up her favourite dishes, playing with her pet cat, and much more trying to spend every day productive. Shruti Haasan released her latest song Edge on August 8, 2020.

She also took her Instagram to handle and gave a sneak peek to her fans. The song also came out on the official YouTube channel of Shruti Haasan. The song is written, written and sung by the actress-turned-musician. Watch the video below.

Arjun and Shruti’s equation

Arjun and Shruti share a good on-screen and off-screen relationship with each other. The two were seen together in the film Tevar, where Haasan made a cameo for a special dance number called Madamiya, which was loved by fans. Their dance number, Madameiya, became very popular with the item song lovers. They are also often seen indulging in some fun Instagram banter and they go on to leave quirky comments on each other’s posts.

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor has two films lined up for 2020, one of which is a suspense film opposite Parineeti Chopra titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the other is the film titled Chale Chalo by Kaashvie Nair. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan recently made her American TV debut in 2019 with an action drama called Treadstone. She was last seen in Tamil cinema as a singer for sister Akshara 's film Kadaram Kondan in 2019.

