Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Viral Picture Of Man Bowing Down To Mumbai Local Train

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story today on February 3, 2021, to share his reaction on a viral picture of a man bowing down at a Mumbai local train. The much relied upon the mode of transportation in the city have finally been resumed since Monday, February 1 and the actor shared his stance on the picture and stated how those who are still getting to work from home are privileged. Read along and take a look at the picture and what he has to say about it.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to the picture of a man bowing down to Mumbai local

The Mumbai local trains have finally started functioning for the general public from February 1, 2021. A particular picture of a man has been going around social media platforms which features him bowing down to a train. It is known to people around the country, that the people of Mumbai are majorly dependent on these trains for their daily commute to and from work.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories to share the picture and his views about the same. He mentioned in his story that people who do not have to travel in the ongoing pandemic conditions and are still getting to work from home are blessed. He wrote, “Whenever u feel things aren’t going well take a moment to perhaps absorb the fact that a lot of us are privileged & blessed to deal with these last few months without having to worry about how to get to work even after things opened up”.

The page from where Kapoor reposted this picture has also mentioned in their caption about how difficult it was for people to travel without the trains functioning. It also mentioned people having to travel for almost 6-8 hours a day to reach their workplace and also having to get up as early as 4.30 am. Their caption read, “People like us, who are privileged with WFH even on 12th month of lockdown will not understand the depth & emotion of this picture. On an average, the not so privileged workforce of our city had to travel for 6 to 8 hours every day in order to reach office and then come back home because local trains were not functioning”.

