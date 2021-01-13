Arjun Kapoor Shares Parineeti's New Film Poster On His Instagram, Says 'what An Arrival'

Parineeti Chopra's new film The Girl on the Train teaser is out now and has received support from her friends from the industry. Her first co-star and dear friend Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story to congratulate Pari on her new film, and other celebrities also did the same. Read on to know more about Parineeti Chopra's new film and celeb reactions to it.

Arjun Kapoor and other celebrities praise Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra's latest film titled The Girl on the train is all set to release soon and her friends from Bollywood took to their Instagram stories to show support and praise Parineeti on a stunning teaser. The Girl on the Train teaser shows Parineeti injured, angry, confused at the same time and her expressions have managed to steal the show. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Athiya Shetty, Kunal Kemmu among others shared her teaser on their Instagram stories and wished her luck for her film, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film with the same name. You can see some of the stories of Bollywood stars here.

Parineeti's first co-star from the film Ishaqzaade and one of her best friends in B-Town, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Oh ho what an arrival", while her Dishoom co-actor Varun Dhawan stated that he is looking forward to this Pari starrer. Others like Athiya Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and Kunal Kemmu extended their best wishes as well. Not just her industry friends, Chopra's brothers, and her mother also shared her new teaser. She reposted all of these stories on her Instagram handle and thanked them for their wishes.

More about The Girl on the Train

Parineeti Chopra's Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train is all set to stream on Netflix from February 26, 2021. The film is based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name and stars Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation. The Girl on the Train cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and introduces British actor Sammy Jonas Heaney. The music has been given by popular music director Pritam and the film would have Ribhu Dasgupta at its helm. You can see the teaser of her film here.

