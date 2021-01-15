Arjun Kapoor Shares Stunning Picture Of The Sun-painted Sky From His Trip To Jaisalmer

Arjun Kapoor shared a glorious image of a sunset with his fans on Instagram. The actor posted an image filled with clouds that had a hint of teal and orange tones in it. Sharing the image, Arjun seemed very pleased with the beauty of nature and the marvel that it naturally creates. He expressed these emotions in his caption and he poured his heart out, marvelling at the stunning beauty of nature in general. Fans of the actor too were amazed at the wonderful picture he clicked and posted their reactions in the comments section.

Arjun Kapoor shares stunning picture of the sun-painted sky

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For His Dear Sister Anshula Kapoor

Upon sharing the picture with his fans, one could see a wonderful skyline filled with clouds that appear to be orange in colour filled with fiery tones. This majestic scenery was accompanied with a vast open land filled with rock beneath it. A few trees could be seen peeking in the frame as the actor clicked the photograph. Arjun Kapoor shared this image and fans seemed to share equal admiration for the shot he took. As far as one could see, the sky covered the clouds in a tint of orange and teal which looked gorgeous to his fans and followers who reacted to the image. The first comment for this pic at the time of this writing was by a follower who simply labelled the image as “Stunning”. Further on, fans simply loved the simple yet gorgeous shot taken by Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read | Is Arjun Kapoor Next Film Titled, 'Chiraunjee'? His Recent Insta Story Drops Major Hint

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Takes To Instagram To Share A Dreamy Picture Clicked By A Mysterious "Her"

In the caption for the image, Arjun Kapoor was in awe of mother nature. He tagged Jaisalmer in his geotagging space and wrote a wonderful caption as he feasted his eyes on the wonderful sky. He wrote that the sun paints the sky in full glory before it goes to rest for the day. Thus hinting at sunset and a clever observation done by the actor. Arjun Kapoor was clearly taken aback by the beauty of nature as he shared the image and the caption online. He also added another image to his stories where the clouds have a similar formation. However, the picture is accompanied by a wonderful building that simply looked majestic due to the clouds surrounding it.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares Parineeti's New Film Poster On His Instagram, Says 'what An Arrival'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.