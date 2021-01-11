Is Arjun Kapoor Next Film Titled, 'Chiraunjee'? His Recent Insta Story Drops Major Hint

Arjun Kapoor may have accidentally shared a glimpse of his new film. The Ishaqzaade actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of his ‘Sunday Funday’. But the story might have also revealed the title of his next film. Find out more details about what the title of Arjun Kapoor’s next film here.

Arjun Kapoor accidentally reveals his new film’s title

Arjun Kapoor is right now busy shooting for his film, Bhoot Police. The Ishaqzaade actor has been posting plenty of pictures with the star cast of the film. The actor in a recent interview also revealed what he is planning to do once the shooting of the film begins. Arjun Kapoor is starring alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in this film.

But in a recent Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor might have revealed his next film. The Bhoot Police actor took to Instagram on January 10, 2021 and shared a picture of his coffee cup and Airpods. But more than this Sunday routine post, the script in the background of this picture caught attention. The script in the background repeatedly featured the word, “Chiraunjee”. Thus hinting that Arjun Kapoor’s new movie could be titled Chiraunjee. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story here.

As mentioned earlier, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the film Bhoot Police. The Bollywood actor has been posting many pictures with the cast and crew of the film. Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with the Bhoot Police team. The picture was a click from inside the plane, as an indication that the team is heading to their location to start shooting the film.

In a recent interview with DNA, Arjun Kapoor revealed that the entire Bhoot Police team will be shooting the last schedule of their film in Jaisalmer. Talking about shooting in Jaisalmer, Arjun Kapoor revealed that this is the first time he will be shooting a film in city. He called the city to be “simply stunning”. He also revealed that he is looking forward to enjoying some amazing meals and he is also looking forward to exploring the city.

