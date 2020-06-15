"I Can't Find The Words": Babil Khan Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Bollywood has been mourning Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As soon as the news of the actor's demise came, fans and celebrities took to their social media to mourn his loss and many spoke out about the importance of mental health. From his fans and friends to family, everyone is having a tough time dealing with his loss. Among many others, Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, also took to his social media to share a post for Sushant.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Babil Khan shared a picture of the actor where he seems to be trying to sit on a hand-cart. He took to the caption to express his shock over the incident. He wrote in the caption, "W** is happening? I can’t find the words :’,(/ .

Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead". [sic]

The actor was last seen in Netflix's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi. He earlier ruled the theatres with Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film was a hit at the box office and was well received by the critics and viewers.

The actor started with the TV industry and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. He made his silver screen debut with Kai Po Che and went on to act in multiple films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and more. Dil Bechara will mark the actor's final acting project, which is set for a 2020 release.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

