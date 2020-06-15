Sushant Singh Rajput's Autopsy Report Submitted; Police Record Statements Of 5 Individuals

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere. As per police sources, statements of five individuals have been recorded including his cook, house help, his sister and his friend Siddharth Pathani who was a co-resident at his duplex. The autopsy has been handed over to the police.

Police dismisses rumours

Sources added that the statement of his Juhu based doctor is yet to be recorded - this is after the police said they would speak to the doctor on the nature and need of the medications that he was taking. The Police still rules out any foul play angle, as the autopsy report also suggests the cause of death is "suffocation" and the conclusion is suicide. Police dismissed rumours spread by some section of the media reporting that the actor had called a Bollywood actress before suicide - his final call was to a fellow male actor at around midnight on Saturday night, and it went unanswered.

The Police has also denied any link between the suicide of his former assistant last week and said that this is not true. Sushant’s sister in her brief statement to the police said that money cannot be the reason for his suicide. After Sushant's funeral, statements of his other family members and friends will be recorded.

Sushant's family leave for Mumbai

As per the latest updates, Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report has been handed over to Mumbai Police and the report also suggests that the cause of death is suicide. "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police.

Mumbai: Postmortem of actor #SushantSinghRajput has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. Details of the postmortem report awaited. The actor committed suicide at his residence yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput's father and other family members left from their residence in Patna for the airport. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo who is also a relative of Sushant is accompanying the family. The actor's last rites are likely to be performed at 4 pm in Vile Parle crematorium.

Bihar: #SushantSinghRajput's father (in blue t-shirt) & other family members leave from their residence in Patna for airport. They'll be leaving for Mumbai today. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo (in white shirt in pic 3) who is also a relative of Sushant, is accompanying family pic.twitter.com/uITfJaLbIt — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered: Maternal uncle of #SushantSinghRajput, outside Sushant's residence in Patna, Bihar. (14.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/aUO80KNZdf — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

