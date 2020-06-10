Arjun Kapoor Shares His Post-lockdown Face In A Funny Video, Makes Netizens Laugh Out Loud

Arjun Kapoor has been eagerly awaiting the day he will step out from the confines of his home where he has been self-isolating since the last three months and posting hilarious updates of his plans of post lockdown times. The actor has shared a hilarious video through Instagram on Wednesday of a toddler strolling through a supermarket on a shopping cart and coo-ing in awe of the surroundings. Arjun wrote in the caption, "Me, when I’ll finally step out ðŸ¤©" and that made his fans and followers laugh out loud as they found it relatable.

Have a look:

His followers could not stop laughing as they only commented with emojis to express themselves. Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap and others were among the celebrities who left laughing emoticons in the comments.

Read | Arjun Kapoor's philanthropic works that you need to know about

Arjun Kapoor has been under self-isolation with his sister Anshula Kapoor at his residence in Mumbai and has been actively updating his social media to keep his fans and followers entertained. He had recently shared another hilarious video where a child gets static hair after going down the slide.

He tagged celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and joked that since he can't get a haircut from Aalim, he could get his next haircut with static hair. The Ki & Ka actor wrote, "Since @aalimhakim isn’t here this is the next best way for my next haircut... #MohawksRock"

Read | Sonam Kapoor gets an adorable wish from Arjun Kapoor who says, 'I got your back'

Fans have been seeing Arjun Kapoor's goofy side on social media even more amid the lockdown. Arjun goes on to share quirky updates and often leaves funny comments on his friends’ posts too. He recently shared some hilarious TikTok videos through his account giving them a lockdown twist and making his fans laugh out loud.

Read | Arjun Kapoor shares goofy pictures with dog Madmax, Tiger Shroff reacts; pics inside

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Read | Arjun Kapoor's 'Ishaqzaade' and other movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.