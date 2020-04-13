Arjun Kapoor Has A Humble Request For 'pet Parents' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Watch

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to widespread panic, which in turn has caused the spread of several false rumours. One rumour that is absolutely false is that pets act as transmitters for Coronavirus. Due to fearmongering, many pet owners across the globe have abandoned their pets during the pandemic. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt video, where he requested 'pet parents' to not give up on their pets during the pandemic.

Arjun Kapoor begs pet parents to not abandon their pets amid the coronavirus pandemic

The above video was recently shared on Instagram by actor Arjun Kapoor. In the caption for the video, Arjun Kapoor mentioned that it was a humble request to all pet parents. At the beginning of the video, Arjun Kapoor told his followers that he is a pet parent and introduced his four-year-old dog, Max.

The actor then asked pet owners to not abandon their dogs during a challenging time like this. Arjun Kapoor revealed that he was heartbroken over how people are trying to get rid of their pets by abandoning them on empty roads. Arjun Kapoor then requested his fans to not give up on their pets as they never give up on us. He also told his fans to be the voice of the voiceless and to keep loving their pets and spoiling them.

Arjun Kapoor is not the only actor who took to social media to spread awareness on pets not being carriers of the novel Coronavirus. Other celebs have also taken to social media to spread awareness about pet cruelty. Recently, director Madhur Bhandarkar posted a similar video on his own Instagram page, where he requested his fans to take care of their pets during the lockdown.

