Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction After Paparazzi Tells, 'Peeche Toh Dekho' Is Must Watch

Trust Arjun Kapoor to pull someone's leg in the most hilarious way. The actor who doesn't even spare his family, this time had some fun with the paparazzi. In a viral video, Arjun who was seen getting down from his car and entering a venue was called out by the paps shouting, "Peeche toh Dekho Arjun Sir" (Please look behind Arjun Sir). And what did the actor do?

No, he did not ignore them and walk away! Instead, the actor turned back and walked towards the photographer and said, "aur kuch chahiye?"(Do you want anything else?). The gesture was lauded by Netizens. One user said, "best nature". While another wrote: "Aww hes so lovely." [sic]

Arjun's relationship with paparazzi

Some time back, there were reports suggesting that Arjun Kapoor has blasted the paparazzi for standing outside Malaika and his homes every night. The reports said that he didn't mind being clicked outside but standing outside someone's house is breaching privacy. Arjun's PR confirmed the same to a portal and said that the other residents of the building were getting uncomfortable and the paparazzi have "happily obliged to his request as well."

Why did Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in the times when celebrities keep it under wraps? To this, Arjun said that the media gave the couple the respect and were decent, which is why they decided to make it official and gave the respect back. The actor further said that when the media draws a boundary, one feels gracious and comfortable.

On the professional front

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting with Rakul Preet Singh for Kaashvie Nair's untitled movie. In an interview with a reputed daily, he spoke about the film saying that it is a comedy-of-age story and a family comedy-drama.

Arjun further added that the film is a new experience for him. It is something that he hasn’t done before. The film is produced by Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani. The shooting of the film began on November 6, last year. Fans are desperately waiting for the movie to release and watch Arjun’s comic avatar.

