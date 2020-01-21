Throwback To When Khushi Kapoor Promoted Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ghost Stories' With Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently marked her digital debut with Netflix’s horror movie Ghost Stories. It consists of four different segments directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Zoya Akhtar. The actors promoted Ghost Stories on their respective social media handles.

Khushi Kapoor promoted Ghost Stories

Previous month, Arjun Kapoor celebrated Anshula Kapoor’s birthday with his family. The gathering involved Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as well. When the clock struck 12, everyone took to social media and posted stories from the birthday celebrations. They were having a gala time together. But one post garnered a lot of attention on social media. Khushi Kapoor could be seen promoting her elder sister’s upcoming venture Ghost Stories.

While all the family members were scattered, Khushi Kapoor along with Arjun Kapoor talked about the release date of the web-film. This hilarious moment gave everyone loads of laughter. The video featured the voice of Janhvi Kapoor saying that her sister was promoting the film. Khushi Kapoor had covered her head with dupatta and Arjun Kapoor gave details about Ghost Stories, which was followed by a hearty laugh. Have a look at the video.

About the movie

Co-produced under the banners of RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the movie also starred an ensemble cast of Avinash Tiwary, Raghuvir Yadav, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pavail Gulati and Vijay Varna, besides Janhvi Kapoor. Ghost Stories garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

