Arjun Kapoor Gets A Thumbs Up From Sister Janhvi Kapoor For Panipat: The Great Betrayal 

Arjun Kapoor and the team of his upcoming movie Panipat: The Great Betrayal recently hosted a special screening of the movie for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. The special screening had the attendance of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor, among others. But the one who stole the show was Arjun Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor, who spreaded smiles with her infectious energy. Dressed in a blue breezy dress, sister Janhvi Kapoor was going gaga over Arjun Kapoor's role in the movie. Have a look at the photos of Arjun Kapoor and his sister Janhvi Kapoor from the screening.

(Brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Jahnvi Kapoor spotted at the screening of Panipat movie)

Arjun Kapoor hailed by uncle Anil Kapoor and sister Janhvi Kapoor

After attending the screening of Panipat: The Great Betrayal, Arjun Kapoor's family members took to social media to hail his performance as the Maratha warrior. While uncle Anil Kapoor was mesmerised by the movie, sister Jahnvi Kapoor was awestruck by his performance. Uncle Kapoor took to social media to express his thoughts on Panipat: The Great Betrayal.

All you need to know about 'Panipat'

The movie, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie is receiving rave reviews from all corners.

