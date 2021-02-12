Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Family Members Attend Rajiv Kapoor's Prayer Meet; See Pics

Rajiv Kapoor's death has come as a shocker for the Kapoor family. According to reports, a prayer meet of Rajiv Kapoor, who died on February 9 due to a heart attack, was held at the RK Bungalow in Chembur on February 12. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prayer meet was only attended by family members. Members of the Kapoor clan including Karishma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Kapoor residence.

Kapoor family members gather at the Kapoor residence in Chembur

In the pictures which have been clicked by the paparazzi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are seen standing together. Alia and Ranbir also hugged Arjun as he appeared to be departing from the house. Alia had worn a white salwar-kurta and Ranbir had worn a teal-coloured tee-shirt and a pair of denim. Arjun was seen wearing a black shirt and a pair of denim pants. Neetu Kapoor wore a light blue shirt and a pair of white trousers. Saif Ali Khan was also spotted at the house wearing a white kurta-pyjama. Karishma Kapoor was seen wearing a white kurta and a pair of white palazzo pants.

Rajiv Kapoor's movies

He made his debut in the year 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He played the lead role in blockbuster hit movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili which was released in 1985. Some of his other notable works are Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in the 1990 movie Zimmedar as an actor. After this, he started his career as a producer and a director. He had produced the movie Henna in 1991 which was the directorial venture of his brother Randhir. He directed the 1996 film PremGranth starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit but the movie did not fare well at the box office.

He recently shot for his film titled Toolsidas Junior. Made under Ashutosh Gowarikar’s home production, Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama film. The movie was directed and written by Mridul Mahendra. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. This was Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback film and will be the last project he will be seen in.

