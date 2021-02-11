Rajiv Kapoor's Demise: When Rishi Kapoor Said Rajiv Is The Most Talented Among Siblings

Rajiv Kapoor's demise on February 9, 2021, has shaken the entire Kapoor family. His late brother Rishi Kapoor had written an autobiography along with Meena Iyer. In Rishi Kapoor's book, he had mentioned about his brother being the most talented amongst the lot. Take a look at what he had to say about his little brother in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

Also Read | Rajiv Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor Mourns Her Uncle's Death, Shares Throwback Picture

When Rishi Kapoor said his brother Rajiv was the most talented among siblings

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday afternoon with a heart attack. Randhir, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv were three brothers amongst the children of Raj Kapoor. In Rishi Kapoor's book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, he mentioned that his brother Rajiv was the most talented amongst all the sibling. He wrote that Rajiv was a gifted pianist. He mentioned that his brother had a knack for music and truly believed in his brother. The book is authored by Meena Iyer and published by Harper Collins in 2017.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Post For Her Grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor

In the book, he mentioned that he was closer to his elder brother Randhir Kapoor and then to Rajiv. However, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv did share an uneasy relationship which they couldn't resolve till the end. He mentioned that he was worried about Rajiv and felt sad as he could never realise his true potential. He said that he had an uncanny ear for music and was a skilled film editor. He had edited Rishi's directorial debut film, Aa Ab Laut Chale and he mentioned that he had done a great job. Rishi added that if he had focused more on editing he would have been amongst the best editors till date.

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Feb 9: Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away And Other Important News

Rajiv Kapoor's career

Rajiv Kapoor's acting career lasted less than a decade and he was a lesser-known face from the Kapoor family. When his acting career went downhill, he switched to directing and producing films. He made his acting debut with Zimmedaaar in 1990 and was later seen in several films like Hum To Chale Pardes, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Lover Boy and more. As a producer, he produced films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen directed by Rishi, Prem Granth and Preeti. Prem Granth also marked his directorial debut starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

Also Read | Ritu Nanda's Death: The Entire Family Tree Of Raj Kapoor's Late Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.