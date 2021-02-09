Rajiv Kapoor's Death: Kareena, Ranbir, Aadar And Armaan Jain Arrive At Kapoor Residence

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's youngest son, passed away on February 9, 2021. He was 59. He suffered a massive heart attack. The members of the entire of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain were seen arriving at the Kapoor residence in Chembur. See the pictures.

Kapoor family mourns the Rajiv Kapoor's death

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the Kapoor residence wearing a white kurta and black leggings. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen getting out of his car with his mother Neetu Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor was seen outside the hospital where Rajiv Kapoor was taken. He was seen walking with the help of a stick and was surrounded by an entourage. Aadar and Armaan Jain were also seen arriving at the residence together. Chunky Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and her husband Sanjay Kapoor also arrived for the final rites.

Rajiv Kapoor's movies

He made his debut in the year 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He played the lead role in blockbuster hit movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili which was released in 1985. Some of his other notable works are Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in the 1990 movie Zimmedar as an actor. After this, he started his career as a producer and a director. He had produced the movie Henna in 1991 which was the directorial venture of his brother Randhir. He directed the 1996 film PremGranth starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit but the movie did not fare well at the box office.

He recently shot for his film titled as Toolsidas Junior. Made under Ashutosh Gowarikar’s home production, Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama film. The movie was directed and written by Mridul Mahendra. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. This was Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback film and will be the last project he will be seen in.

Image courtesy- @viralbhayani and @manavmanglani Instagram

