Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Kalank' And 'Panipat' Collected THIS Much At Box Office

2019 has proven to be an eventful year for the Panipat actor Sanjay Dutt. The actor has been a part of three movies this year, Kalank, Prassthanam, and Panipat. Out of the three, Kalank and Panipat have had a decent run in the box office. To understand which of these movies had a better impact on the audience, one can look at the box office collections of two films.

Kalank vs Panipat

Panipat Box Office Collection

Panipat was an Ashutosh Gowariker-directed movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. The Panipat Box Office collection show a decent running time of the movie, though it is not considered to have had an impactful one. The total collection of the movie is 33 Crores. The movie collected only 4 Crores on the first day, which was December 6. It then went forward to scoop up only 17 Crores in the first weekend successfully. The first-week collection of the movie then reached up to 25 Crores only. The budget of the movie was 92 Crores. With a large amount of budget, the collections seem to be a bare minimum.

Kalank Box Office Collection

The movie Kalank starred major names like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie's collection is way above that of Panipat. The movie's total gross collection is 80 Crores. On its first day, it collected a good amount of 18 Crores. The first weekend saw a good increase in the number as it reached up to 40 Crores. It successfully scooped up 65 Crores in the first week after its release. The budget for the movie was 137 Crores under the banner of Dharma Productions.

It seems that Kalank, under Dharma Productions, was way more successful at the box office than the movie Panipat. Kalank also had a relatively bigger budget as well. Sanjay Dutt seems to have had his fair share of decent movies, though their collections put them under the list of flop movies.

