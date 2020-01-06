Marriage Not On The Cards Yet, Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor To Take 'one Step At A Time'

The year 2019 has been an influential year for both, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora collectively. The two were said to be dating for a while before they made their relationship official with a social media post. Malaika Arora who usually spends her New Year’s on an exotic foreign location spent this New Year in Goa with Arjun. Malaika Arora shared a beautiful picture of herself with beau which won hearts. While Malaika and Arjun have been open about their relationship, the two have time and again denied tying the knot any time soon. Read more to know about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika said to a publishing house that she has several plans in her mind and is planning to expand her business with the help of her team. When asked about her wedding plans with Arjun she further added that they will go one step at a time. When talking about her marriage, the actor said that she has been very honest about where they stand, and as and when things move, they will surely speak about it. During a recent interview with a news publishing house, when Arjun was asked about his marriage plans with Malaika, he replied that marriage is definitely not going to happen now. Arjun Kapoor added that he is in a happy space both personally and professionally. He asked the media to be assured that he will not shock them all and if there is something to be spoken about, he will inform everyone and Malaika will be a part of it.

