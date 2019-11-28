Panipat: Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Horse Was His Best Co-star After Kriti Sanon

Arjun Kapoor is said to be one of the most handsome actors of the Hindi film industry today by fans. He is also touted to be one of the most talented new-age actors from the filming fraternity. In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor revealed his second favourite co-star from the sets of his forthcoming period drama, Panipat. The following is Arjun Kapoor’s second favourite co-star after Kriti Sanon from Panipat:

Also read: Arjun Kapoor On The Panipat Memes: It Is Unfair To Crack Jokes On Historical Characters

After Kriti Sanon, my horse was my best co-star

It is no secret that Arjun Kapoor has not only lost weight but also learnt the art of horseriding for his role in the period drama. During an interview, Arjun Kapoor recalled his horseriding training from Panipat which, according to the actor, led him towards inner peace. In the interview, he remembered that his training lasted for approximately two months and the period of those two months was the best takeaway from the shoots of Panipat.

Also read: Panipat: Why Wasn't Arjun Kapoor Happy During The Promotions?

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor said he recollected the shooting experience to be much more enriching than the training. He said that it took lots of effort to get the skills right and that more than the practice the shooting experience from Panipat was enriching. When Arjun Kapoor was asked about his experience with co-star Kriti Sanon, the actor promptly replied saying his horse was the best co-star on the sets of Panipat, ranking after his on-screen co-actor Kriti Sanon. He also said that he gelled well with the fellow animal, and the being also developed attachment for the actor. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be playing husband-wife on-screen by stepping in shoes of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, and his wife Parvati Bai respectively. Both the co-stars recollect instances of having fun with each other during the shooting of Panipat.

Also read: Panipat: Peshwa Bajirao's Descendent Threatens Makers To Move Court Over THIS Dialogue

Panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker will be helming the period drama, Panipat. The cast of Panipat includes Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman and Monish Behl in the pivotal roles of the film. Panipat is a historical period drama based on the third battle of Panipat which took place in the 18th century. Panipat has been scheduled for a release on December 6, 2019.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Is All Praises About Her Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker, Has THIS To Say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.