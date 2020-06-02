Arjun Kapoor's ‘Shake Your Bootiya’: What Went Into Making Of The Song

Arjun Kapoor starrer Finding Fanny was released way back in 2014. The comedy film also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur and Deepika Padukone alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film traced the story of five friends who set out to find Fanny aka Naseeruddin Shah’s love.

Making of Shake Your Bootiya song

The soundtrack of Finding Fanny was a huge hit with the audience as well. The songs had a peppy, energetic feel to it and were loved by the audience. The track, Shake Your Bootiya was especially loved by fans for its wittiness.

The makers of Finding Fanny released the song, Shake Your Bootiya a month before the release of the song. The funny song is mimicking the lead cast of the film. The characters in the film have a normal body structure but with a morphed face of the actors on them.

The shooting of Shake Your Bootiya was also as much fun as the song itself. The song was shot in a dollhouse type structure that was erected for the shoot of the song. Shake Your Bootiya featured each of the main actors in one of the room’s dancing their hearts out.

Interestingly, the actual star cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor were not a part of the shooting process. Instead, dancers were called in and they were the ones dancing to the song. The original cast of Finding Fanny was asked to sit a little away from the shoot and observe it from far away. The faces of Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Kapur was later edited into the video.

In a previous interview, Finding Fanny director, Homi Adajania had said that he had purposefully not included the cast in the song. He added that he did not even tell them about the song. Instead, he kept the song as a secret so he could catch their original reactions on the camera.

While talking about the song, Homi Adajania added that the team made an impromptu decision to make Shake Your Bootiya. He added that they wanted to make a quirky song that could be in the end credits. He also added that Shake Your Bootiya’s composer Sachin Jigar also loved Finding Fanny. The director added that one does such songs to gain the attention of the audience to the film. The entire star cast is seen sitting away and observing the shoot. They are also seen rolling pon the floor laughing their hearts out as they watch their puppet forms dancing together.

Take a look at the song, Shake Your Bootiya here

