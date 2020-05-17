Arjun Kapoor Shares A Goofy Video, Says 'it Is The Best Way For Next Haircut'; See Here

Amid coronavirus pandemic several Bollywood stars who are confined to their homes, indulging in different activities every day to keep themselves occupied. It seems like Arjun Kapoor has found a unique way to get his haircut done since there is no salon open for him during this period. Arjun shared a hilarious video on social media where he described a new way of getting a haircut done at home with just little effort.

Arjun Kapoor shares a goofy video

The Ishaqzaade actor shared a video on his Instagram page while explaining a new way of getting a haircut. The rib-tickling video will surely leave his fans in splits. In the clip, a little boy can be seen sliding down a swing, and as soon as he slides down, his hair gets straight like spikes. The actor shared the video and captioned it like "Since Aalim Hakim is not here, this is the next best way for my next haircut..."

Read: Samantha Akkineni's Dog Hash Gets Compliment From Arjun Kapoor; See Post

Read: Arjun Kapoor's Throwback Pictures On Twitter Will Melt One's Heart; Check Out



Scores of his fans also stormed the comment section with their hilarious takes on the clip and could not control their laughter over the same. One of the users warned Arjun of trying this haircut and wrote that Arjun is very handsome in his ways and does not require this haircut.

Another user compared the hairstyle with her one-month-old child while sharing laughing emoticons. A third user wrote that this style in the video like a "hair raising experience." Another chimed in similar sentiments and wrote that this kind of haircut will be called "natural spikes."

This is not the first time that the 2 States actor has shared a goofy video on social media. Sometime back, Arjun shared a boomerang video from his gym which just soared the temperature with his looks. Arjun shared a boomerang video on his Instagram page while posing shirtless. The video seems to be post his work out sessions as he can be seen flaunting his chiseled body and abs. The boomerang features American rapper Tyga's famous quarantine song Bored in the house while Arjun keeps his eyes on the camera. It seems that the actor is bored while sitting in the house and he's got eyes on his fans. "I Got my eyes (all of em ) on you," he captioned the picture along with a winking emoji.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Reveals The First Thing He Will Do When The COVID Situation Is Under Control

Read: Arjun Kapoor Shares A Boomerang Video With Caption 'Got My Eyes On You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.