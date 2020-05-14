Arjun Kapoor's Throwback Pictures On Twitter Will Melt One's Heart; Check Out

Arjun Kapoor initially started his Bollywood career as an assistant director on his father's productions like No Entry (2005) and Wanted (2009). Later, after his debut flick Ishaqzaade released in 2012, alongside Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor subsequently churned out critically acclaimed movies like Gunday (2014), 2 States (2014), Finding Fanny (2014), Ki and Ka (2016) and many others. On the social media front, the Panipat star is quite active on Instagram and Twitter. Check out some of Arjun Kapoor's throwback pictures on Twitter.

Arjun Kapoor's throwback pictures on Twitter -

My 3rd film, my first day on set & I had the pleasure of standing in frame with you. It felt surreal then & it feels gut wrenching now to know that's all the time we had together. Thank you for all the amazing work. Hope the pain is lesser wherever you are.

RIP Irrfan Sir. pic.twitter.com/PI3AHlTBaw — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 29, 2020

Arjun Kapoor posted this throwback picture as a tribute to Irrfan Khan. He wrote about his first on-screen encounter with Irrfan Khan. The throwback picture is a still from Arjun Kapoor's third blockbuster, Gunday. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor is seen talking to Irrfan as he sits back like a boss. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's throwback picture with Irrfan Khan from the sets of Gunday.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor shares a boomerang video with caption 'Got my eyes on you'

I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... pic.twitter.com/DRwhmCx4TR — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) March 25, 2020

This throwback picture is from Arjun Kapoor's childhood. He dedicated this tweet to his late mother on her death anniversary. In the caption, Arjun Kapoor expressed how much he missed his old days and wished to relive them. Here, Arjun Kapoor is seen with his mother and younger sister Anshula Kapoor. Check out-

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor reveals the first thing he will do when the COVID situation is under control

Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... pic.twitter.com/xYXLGnuzh1 — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) February 2, 2020

Here, Arjun Kapoor wished his late mother through the last photo of his mother with him. In this photo, Arjun and his family are seen celebrating and enjoying the special day. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Twitter.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's best IGTV videos you must check out right away

Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It’s maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. pic.twitter.com/JjbpxuyakO — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) November 22, 2019

In this Twitter post, Arjun Kapoor wrote his heart out. He shared an old poem he wrote for his mother when he was a kid. Arjun Kapoor wrote the letter in the year 1997 when he was just 12 years old. He also added two adorable pictures clicked with his mom from his childhood. Check out Arjun Kapoor's handwritten poem to his mother when he was 12.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor sends virtual love to Arjun Kapoor who got emotional on Mother's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.