The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here Are Some Goofy Pics Of Arjun Kapoor Making Funny Faces To Cheer You Up

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor always makes it a point to often interact with his fans and leave them in surprise with his versatile styles. So, here are his funny faces looks-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is an active social media user and loves to post pictures with funny and cute faces that make his fans go crazy. He has many times posted such funny pictures on his Instagram and keeps flaunting his warm smile always. Arjun Kapoor also makes it a point to often interact with his fans and leave them in surprise with his versatile styles. So, let’s have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s funny and cute face pictures which has posted on his Instagram.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Is The Inspiration You Need To Style This Wedding Season

Arjun Kapoor makes funny faces on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor posted this picture in which he is pointing his finger towards the viewer with a very cute and funny face and also captioned the post very funnily saying-

Hey you & yes you also और आप तो जी हाँ especially... #indiasmostwanted #marketingjunkie #raresmilepic #stoneisland #airmax90 #offwhite #collabs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

This joker face expression and portrayal of Arjun Kapoor which he posted saying ‘Mera Naam Joker’ is one of the funniest one to see.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor making a funny smiley face to make her fans happy and wish New year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Is Shelling Out Major Fashion Goals In Traditional Kurtas; See Pics

The actor really looks cute and funny in this pout face picture in a quirky red jacket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor pouting with the two beauties of Bollywood and enjoying it, he captioned the picture saying,

Forget fight club it’s all about the pout club !!! Happy birthday Bebo !!! New birthday, old picture but the pose is timeless...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Also read | A Look At The Awards And Nominations That Arjun Kapoor Has Received In His Career So Far

The actor making funny faces but rocking in his blue colour formal look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Making funny faces with the beautiful Rakul Preet on the sets of their upcoming movie project. Both the actors are looking really cute together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Flaunts His 'same-same' Smile On Social Media

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES