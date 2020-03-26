Here Are Some Goofy Pics Of Arjun Kapoor Making Funny Faces To Cheer You Up

Arjun Kapoor is an active social media user and loves to post pictures with funny and cute faces that make his fans go crazy. He has many times posted such funny pictures on his Instagram and keeps flaunting his warm smile always. Arjun Kapoor also makes it a point to often interact with his fans and leave them in surprise with his versatile styles. So, let’s have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s funny and cute face pictures which has posted on his Instagram.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Is The Inspiration You Need To Style This Wedding Season

Arjun Kapoor makes funny faces on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor posted this picture in which he is pointing his finger towards the viewer with a very cute and funny face and also captioned the post very funnily saying-

Hey you & yes you also और आप तो जी हाँ especially... #indiasmostwanted #marketingjunkie #raresmilepic #stoneisland #airmax90 #offwhite #collabs

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

This joker face expression and portrayal of Arjun Kapoor which he posted saying ‘Mera Naam Joker’ is one of the funniest one to see.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor making a funny smiley face to make her fans happy and wish New year.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Is Shelling Out Major Fashion Goals In Traditional Kurtas; See Pics

The actor really looks cute and funny in this pout face picture in a quirky red jacket.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor pouting with the two beauties of Bollywood and enjoying it, he captioned the picture saying,

Forget fight club it’s all about the pout club !!! Happy birthday Bebo !!! New birthday, old picture but the pose is timeless...

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Also read | A Look At The Awards And Nominations That Arjun Kapoor Has Received In His Career So Far

The actor making funny faces but rocking in his blue colour formal look.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Making funny faces with the beautiful Rakul Preet on the sets of their upcoming movie project. Both the actors are looking really cute together.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Flaunts His 'same-same' Smile On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.