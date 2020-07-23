Arjun Kapoor Shares An Adorable Baby Video, Tags It As 'choti Choti Khushiyaa'; Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on his social media throughout the lockdown. Apart from collaborating with YouTubers and sharing regular updates from his life, the actor also shares cute viral videos with his fans to bring a smile to their face. The latest video shared by the actor is of a cute baby playing with its father. Take a look at the video below:

Arjun Kapoor shares a cute baby video

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the adorable video with his fans. In the video, a baby is seen sitting on a soft mattress. The kid's father makes a light jump on the mattress and the baby flies off from it. The baby lets out a cute laugh and climbs back on the mattress and asks his father to do it again. Kapoor wrote in the caption, "à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚ â˜ºï¸

Video credit - @babies.official". [sic]

Fans were quick to react to the video and took to the comments section to drop down their reactions over it. One user wrote, "Awwwww so cute â¤ï¸". Another one wrote, "This gave me Insta smile ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Š so cute â¤ï¸ðŸ˜‚", while many others dropped down the heart and laughing emojis in reaction to the video.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He essayed the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. It was a historic drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and was based on the third battle of Panipat which was fought between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmed Shah Abdali.

As for his upcoming projects, the actor is set to star alongside Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee's directorial venture Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film revolves around two characters who represent two different types of India as they come from different backgrounds and are united by their mistrust and hatred for each other. Kapoor has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Kashvi Nair film and will also be seen in Honey Pie.

