Arjun Kapoor Reveals The Best Advice He Has Ever Received; Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor, one of the popular faces in Bollywood and has time and again impressed fans with his performances in films. The actor is widely noted for his stellar performances in films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Gunday and Half Girlfriend. Apart from his performance in movies, the actor is known to be an avid social media user.

The actor even held an interactive session and answered questions by his fans. Arjun Kapoor revealed the best advice he received. Read on to know details on the same story.

Arjun Kapoor revealed the best advice he received

Arjun Kapoor held an interactive session on Google and answered questions asked by his fans. He was interrogated about the best advice he ever received and Kapoor revealed that 'Suno sabki karo apni'. Arjun Kapoor shared that in the industry, everyone thinks that they know everything, however, no-one knows anything.

The Ishaqzaade actor also shared that when he gives advice to people, they must also be thinking in the same manner but he said that is how things are. Arjun Kapoor shared how everyone has an advice and opinion for others, however, when it comes to one's life, they are quite likely to mess up. Kapoor concluded the answer by sharing that everyone is a part of the same story. Check out the clip:

Arjun Kapoor answered several answers during the interactive session held on Google. However, the advice that Arjun Kapoor shared seems to have garnered some attention form his fans and admirers. The actor has a big fan following of over 11 million followers on Instagram. The actor keeps his fans updated on his daily activities through Instagram.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie titled Panipat in the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The actor shared screen space with Kriti Sanon in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial. He will next be seen in a couple of movies, that include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Chale Chalo. He will be seen playing the role of Pinkesh 'Pinky' Dahiya in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial. The movie will feature one of the popular on-screen pair, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

The actor will also be part of Chale Chalo that is directed by Kaashvie Nair. He will be seen playing the role of Karan in the upcoming film. The movie is currently under the filming stage.

