Arjun Kapoor Tries To Call His Pet Dog Max; Watch What Max Does In A Cute Video!

B-Town actor Arjun Kapoor is extremely active on Instagram. Further, Kapoor has a huge fan following on Instagram. As of date, the Gunday actor has about 11.2 million followers on Instagram. A glance through Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram profile will reveal the actor’s deep suited love for two things, i.e. sports and his pet dog Max. Arjun Kapoor’s dog Max has often featured in his Instagram posts.

Recently, the 2 States actor, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of his pet dog, Max. Kapoor seems to be chasing his dog on various occasions while he calls out his name. It is quite hysterical to look at Max who seems least bothered as he lazes around in the house. The video ends with Max finally responding to Kapoor who is more than happy to coddle his dog. Arjun Kapoor captioned the video as, “Max..max...max”. Several fans showered their love on Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram video by liking and commenting on it. While some were rather happy about Max responding to Arjun Kapoor, some appreciated his adorable pet dog. You can check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post here:

Arjun Kapoor’s dog Max:

Arjun Kapoor's dog, Max has featured on his Instagram profile innumerable times. Recently, the Ishaqzaade actor, Arjun Kapoor shared another Instagram post wherein Max seems to be posing for the picture. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post as, “What’s up human still at home? Want to click me again.... chalo cool I’ll smile this time” !!! While several fans showered their love on Arjun Kapoor’s post, Arjun Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Antara Motiwala Marwah also commented on the post. You can check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post here:

However, one of Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram posts with his dog Max included a video and a thread of pictures which were posted by the actor a month ago. This Instagram post was viral on social media at that point in time. The heart-warming video features Max expressing his love for his master, Arjun Kapoor. However, most of the pictures appear to be blurry owing to Max’s incessant movement. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post as, “Mad max & me !!!

Max-ed out this sunday with all the love...

PS: not one decent photo was taken ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ (Swipe Right)”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

