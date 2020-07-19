Arjun Kapoor Has Collaborated With Several Prominent TV Actors; Check Out

Arjun Kapoor has collaborated with some of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Apart from that, he has also worked with several popular actors from TV in many of his movies. With all that said now, here's a list of some of the television actors Arjun Kapoor has collaborated with. Read on:

Arjun Kapoor has collaborated with these TV actors

Aditya Seal

Arjun Kapoor and his collaborations with tv actors are widely noted. The actor has worked with Aditya Seal in the movie Namaste England. Aditya Seal is a television actor who is also known for his performance in films like Student of the Year 2 and web series including Fittrat. Namaste England, which released in the year 2018, features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Aditya Seal plays a key role of Sam in the movie.

Gauhar Khan

Arjun Kapoor and Gauhar Khan worked together in one of his most critically acclaimed movies, Ishaqzaade. Gauhar Khan has been a part of films and television shows. The actor has made her appearance in TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, India's Raw Star, Naagin 1, The Office, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and others. Gauhar Khan essayed the role of Chand Bibi in Habib Faisal's directorial. The actor essayed a key role in the hit film featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles.

Achint Kaur

Achint Kaur is one of the famous actors in the television industry. She is well known for her performance in Ekta Kapoor's soap operas. Some of the actor's most memorable performances came in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and others. Arjun Kapoor collaborated with Achint Kaur in 2 States featuring himself and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The Abhishek Varman-directorial released in the year 2014. The film also features Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi Nair, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in key roles. Achint Kaur essays the role of Shipra Mehta that is Krish's (Arjun Kapoor) aunt. The film won praises for several aspects, including the songs.

