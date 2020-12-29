Arjun Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For His Dear Sister Anshula Kapoor

Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, to share a heartfelt post for his sister Anushla Kapoor as she turned a year older today. Along with the lovely note, the actor shared an unseen picture from his family album that is truly unmissable. On seeing this sweet post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice as they praised the duo for the adorable bond.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a major throwback picture with his sister where they can be seen striking cute poses. In the picture, the actor can be seen waving and is all smiles to the camera. His sister, on the other hand, can be seen giving a cute pose. The actor can be seen sporting a white and blue striped polo t-shirt and completed the look with a yellow fanny pack and quirky sunglasses. Anshula can be seen wearing a black and white striped top and opted for a fringe hairdo and quirky sunglasses.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet birthday wish for his dear sister. He wrote, “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor”. He added, “This year has been different, to say the least, but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you”. He concluded saying, “I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you”. Take a look at the post below.

By the looks of the picture and caption, it is quite evident that the duo shares a good bond with each other. As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive likes and positive comments from netizens.

Some of the users went on to wish Anshula on her special day, while some commented on how cute the duo looks in the picture. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday to ur sister”. While the other one wrote, “such a cute picture”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

