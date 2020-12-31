'Love And Hope From Us': Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Extend New Year Wishes

With the year 2020 inching close towards the end, several Bollywood stars are sharing happy posts as they are set to welcome the New Year with open arms. Prominent stars like Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon took to their respective Instagram pages and looked back at the year 2020 while thanking fans for their love and support that they have showered on them.

Arjun, Kriti wish fans on New Year

Arjun Kapoor who is in Goa these days to ring in the New Year with his lady love Malaika Arora shared his picture on Instagram where he can be seen looking handsome in casuals. While captioning the post, Arjun shared his thoughts on the last 12 months and wrote how he is looking forward to new learning and beginnings in 2021. “It’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better,” he captioned.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon who recently recovered from Coronavirus shared a video where she can be seen exercising in the gym. While captioning the post, the Raabta actress wrote, “Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end! This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realize that I am much stronger than I thought I was! Getting my strength back post Covid! Had to end the year with my fav form of workout: Pilates.”

Apart from the two stars, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the last perfect family picture of this year, wishing her fans and followers for the year to come. While captioning the picture, she wrote, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year¸” (sic)

