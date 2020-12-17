Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Spooky Night Shoots While Filming 'Bhoot Police'; See Pics

After wrapping up the shooting schedule of Bhoot Police in Himachal, the team has started shooting for the remaining scenes in Mumbai. Actor Arjun Kapoor who plays a vital role in the film took to his Instagram story and shared some spooky pictures from the night shoots of the film which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernadez.

Bhoot Police night shoots

In the pictures, Arjun gave a glimpse of the eerie set up by the team which is sure to send chills down the spine of the viewers. The picture showed the set up with low lit candles, lights with people enacting and practicing black magic in the middle of a dense jungle. The other video showed a candle burning on a skeleton. While captioning the post, Arjun wrote, “Bhoot Police, Night shoots.”

Arjun Kapoor along with his Bhoot Police co-actors was shooting at various locations in Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving at Palampur, the cast and crew shot in the picturesque town of Dharamshala, where Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur joined them for the festival of Diwali. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also seen together in Dharamshala as the two couples spent some quality time together. Pictures of Saif and Kareena as well as Malaika and Arjun were posted on social media.

Meanwhile, apart from Bhoot Police, the actor has a couple of projects in his kitty. Kapoor who was last seen in Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted, and Panipat, will soon be seen in the upcoming film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his first co-star Parineeti Chopra.

