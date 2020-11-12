'Bhoot Police' team moves to Dharamshala for shooting, Jacqueline, Arjun share videos

The cast of Bhoot Police who were shooting for their first schedule in Dalhousie, recently shifted their base to Dharamshala to commence shooting in the second location. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a beautiful video on her IG story where she thanked Dalhousie for giving them an amazing experience as they leave the town for the next location. In the story, the actress wrote that she is just enjoying what she is doing at the moment.”

Bhoot Police team shifts to Dharamshala for shooting

In the video, the Kick actress showed the breathtaking view of Dalhousie from her hotel window. Viewers can catch a glimpse of the captivating view of the hilly terrain and the picturesque landscape. Apart from sharing the news of shifting the shooting location, the actress also penned some motivational lines for her fans about chasing one’s own dreams. In the caption, she wrote, “I hope you all, wherever you are, I hope you are following your dreams, passions and you are giving it your best.! Its moments like these I feel so grateful to be doing what I am doing.”

Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares 'Bhoot Police' Poster Which Depicts #AatmaNirbhayaBharat

Read: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor And The Other Cast Commence Shooting For 'Bhoot Police'

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, her co-actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a boomerang video on his Instagram story where he can be seen panning the camera on the milestone which showed the distance to Jammu, Dharamshala, Pathankot. While arousing a sense of curiosity in his fans, the actor asked all to tell him about his next stoppage and gave them two options. In the options, he asked his fans to tell him whether he is driving to Dharamshala or Jammu.

Bhoot Police has been presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. The spooky comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. In October end, the team had left for Dalhousie. Informing about it, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of the entire team from the airport. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Time for Bhoot Police.” After a mandatory 5-day quarantine period, the shooting had commenced in right earnest.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Shames Shiv Sena For Their Jibes As 'Bhoot Police' Visits Himachal Pradesh

Read: 'I Feel Blessed': Arjun Kapoor To Celebrate Diwali With 'Bhoot Police' Cast In Dalhousie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.