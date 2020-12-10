Yami Gautam Switches On Her 'surreal Self' On The Sets Of 'Bhoot Police'; See Picture

On December 10, 2020, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself reading the script in her vanity on the sets of Bhoot Police. In the picture, Yami Gautam can be seen wearing an intense look. She has dressed up in an all-black outfit with subtle make-up. Many of her fans dropped lovely comments on the post.

Yami Gautam shares a pic from the sets of Bhoot Police

Yami Gautam wrote, “Never knew my scene-reading face is so intense, even for a horror-comedy. ‘#bhootpolice’ ‘#Repost’ @salechav @yamigautam being her ‘Surreal’ self”. In the picture, her hair is styled in loose beach waves and is half tied up. As soon as the post was uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like the picture and flooded the comment section with positive comments.

Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped several red hearts. Another one commented, “Cute”. A user called her, “Amazing” and added heart-eye emoticons. Another user wrote, “Mind-blowing pic” with colourful hearts.

Yami Gautam is an active Instagram user and often shares glimpses from her personal and professional life. In her another recent post, Yami shared a selfie picture hinting about her busy schedule. She wrote, “Tired eyes with tireless spirit” with smiling face emoticon and shining stars. Her sister Surilie Gautam commented, “All of you chilling there and not missing me at all. Convey this to mom also. Huh” with a weary face emoticon. Many of her fans called her beautiful and gorgeous.

The Vicky Donor star recently celebrated her birthday with her family and friends on November 28. She shared an adorable picture with them and penned a long caption. Her caption read, “This is for my beautiful extended family! Yes, when birthdays become working birthdays & you especially miss being with your family & close friends, it’s your team & colleagues who ensure that you feel nothing less special. To this beautiful team who made it absolutely a memorable one for me. Gratitude for having such good-hearted & loving people around me” with a red heart and praying hands emotion. Her friends from the entertainment industry wished her in the comments section.

Image Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

