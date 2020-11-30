Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Announcement About 'Bhoot Police' With An Aesthetic Click

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself amidst greenery and red roses. In the picture, she is seen savouring the fragrance of a blossomed red rose while slaying in the colour pink. Through the caption for the post, she has indicated that Bhoot Police team has wrapped up their Dharamshala shooting schedule. In the comments section, her fans have mentioned how eager they are for the release of Bhoot Police and have also complimented her look in the picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez misses the Bhoot Police team

In the picture posted by Jacqueline Fernandez from Dharamshala, she is seen holding a red rose plant in her hands as she sniffs it with a faint smile across her face. The light sun rays falling on her face make the picture look more aesthetic and appealing while she enjoys a moment with nature.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is seen dressed in a simple and graceful outfit. In the picture posted, she is seen wearing a pair of off-white bottoms with a simple black T-shirt, she has topped the outfit with a fluffy pink winter coat. A matching cap has also been added to the look, along with a pair of cute heart earrings. The pink colour stands out in the picture, creating contrast with the green background and the red rose. Her hair has been kept hidden behind the coat while her makeup has been kept light for the occasion.

In the caption for the post, Jacqueline Fernandez has mentioned that they have wrapped up the shoot of Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. She has also mentioned how crazy her ride has been with the great Bhoot Police team. She has also added that she is missing them already, before mentioning the cast and crew at the end. Have a look at the picture from Jacqueline Fernandez’ Instagram here.

Read Yami Gautam's Stunning Picture From 'Bhoot Police' Sets Comes With A Guessing Game

Also read Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Fans Drool Over Her Monochrome Pic, Says 'far Far Away..'

In the comments section of the post, a few people have mentioned how they have been waiting for the film Bhoot Police. A few others have spoken highly of the picture and her fashion sense. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Read Jacqueline Fernandez In Her 'Happy Place' At Dalhousie As Shooting For Her Film Kicks Off

Also read Kareena Kapoor Shares 'Bhoot Police' Poster Which Depicts #AatmaNirbhayaBharat

Image Courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.