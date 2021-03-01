Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Weekend Fun With Mohit Marwah And Kunal Rawal

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor spent his weekend with his B-Town friends Mohit Marwah, Kunal Rawal, Nakul Mehta, and Karan Boolani. On Sunday, February 28, the Tevar actor took to his Instagram to share a photograph with his squad. In the photo added by Arjun Kapoor, he posed in the living room along with his friends. Arjun wore a black t-shirt and black jeans and went for a pair of white sneakers to go with his outfit.

Mohit Marwah wore a beige t-shirt, pair of black shorts, and sandals. Kunal Rawal was seen wearing a black shirt and donned a black jacket over it. He wore black pants with the number ‘11’ inscribed on them and hung a pair of white glasses on his shirt and sported black sneakers. All of them were seen flashing broad smiles for the picture. Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption "5 Guys & 5 smiles".

Actor Siddhant Kapoor commented a red heart on the photo. Musician Lisa Mishra commented “The pants” with the clapping hands' emoticons. Kapoor's friend and entrepreneur Akshay Marwah commented “we need to repeat this!!!”. Arjun Kapoor fans and followers also showered their love for the actor and his squad in the comments with many red hearts, fire, and heart eyes emoticons, and one even commented “Perfect happy picture”. Check out the comments on Arjun Kapoor’s post here-

Karan Boolani also posted the picture from their hangout on his Instagram. The picture was much similar to Arjun Kapoor’s post but with dimmer lights and low-key expressions. Bolani wrote in the caption “Tu Hai Mera Sunday” and added “missing Akshay Marwah”. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh actor Sonam Kapoor commented on the post and said “miss you so much” with a teary-eyed emoticon to which Karan Bolnai replied with a hugging and flying kiss emoticon. Check out his Instagram post and comments here-

Mohit Marwah and Nakul Mehta also added the photos to their Instagram feed. Marwah added the same picture as Arjun and wrote in the caption “Smiley faces.” Nakul Mehta added a black and white photo to his feed. The image was a selfie that he clicked with Arjun Kapoor and Kunal Rawal. He wrote in the caption, “Mere Karan aka Kunal Arjun”.

More on Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram feed

Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to inform his followers that he was gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. He added the picture of the clapboard of Ek Villain Returns and images with the cast and crew posing in front of Box Office G7 Multiplex. The images also featured John Abraham and Disha Patani who will be playing pivotal roles in the film. He wrote in the caption “and it begins” with an evil face emoticon. Check out the post here-

