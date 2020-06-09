Arjun Kapoor's Philanthropic Works That You Need To Know About

Arjun Kapoor has been a part of a wide range of films over the years. Some of his memorable performances include Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Panipat, and several others. Apart from his work in movies, he is also known for supporting various social causes. So, read on to know about some of Arjun Kapoor's philanthropic works:

Arjun Kapoor's philanthropic works

Arjun Kapoor has been directly involved in various causes related to empowering women and other campaigns. According to reports, in the year 2014 and 2015, Arjun Kapoor was a part of the Earth Hour event in India. He supported and endorsed the event, Earth Hour, which is a global movement that is held by the WWF. The event is held annually and the movement aims to shed light on turning off electric lights that are not necessary. It is also called a lights-off event.

Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor was the social ambassador representing India for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and he was also working towards the Earth Hour event. The actor took efforts in encouraging conservation in biodiversity-rich regions like Sunderbans. He has been relentlessly working towards supporting various environmental conservation causes.

Later, in the year 2015, according to various reports, Arjun Kapoor also supported a global campaign, United National Global Goals and he represented India at the Global Citizen Festival that was held in the United States of America, in the New York City. Reportedly, the actor gave a speech that focuses on India and its development over the years and the issues, challenges faced by the country.

Arjun Kapoor is known for supporting several environmental causes and also the cause of educating women. In the year 2017, Kapoor collaborated with the global movement, Girls Rising that aimed to empower women and educate the women in society. The actor has been actively working towards the Girls Rising movement.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie, Panipat directed by one of the prominent directors in Bollywood, Ashutosh Gowariker. The actor shared screen space with Kriti Sanon. He plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will feature him alongside his popular co-star Parineeti Chopra.

