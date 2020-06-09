Arjun Kapoor's 'Ishaqzaade' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Kapoor has been a part of several successful films over the years. The actor kickstarted his acting career with Isaqzaade and he garnered widespread attention for his performance in the film. Since then there has been no turning back for the actor. He has also received numerous awards and nominations for his works. With all that said now, here are some of Arjun Kapoor's movies that one can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Arjun Kapoor's movies on Amazon Prime Video

Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade starring , Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, marked Kapoor's debut. The film got released in the year 2012 and is directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film received widespread critical acclaim, mostly for its gripping storyline and performances by the cast, especially the leading actors.

The critically acclaimed movie also garnered massive attention for its songs like Ishaqzaade, Chokra Jawaan, Pareshaan, and Jhallah Wallah. Both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra earned several awards and accolades for their performance. Shallmali Kholgae also won awards as Best Playback Singer.

Aurangzeb

Directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Aditya Chopra, this 2013 action-thriller movie features Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sasha Agha in prominent roles. The flick managed to perform well at the box office. The movie saw Arjun Kapoor playing the dual role of Ajay and Vishal Singh. iT revolves around the ideology of survival of the fittest. The movie is known for Arjun Kapoor's stellar performance and showcases some stunning action sequences that are widely appreciated by critics.

Gunday

Gunday, which got released in 2014, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. It features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Irrfan Khan also plays a prominent role in the movie. The film revolves around two best friends who fall for the same woman, which causes a lot of misunderstanding between them. The movie was a commercial success and went on to become of the one highest-grossing films in Hindi cinema. It also features some popular numbers, like Tune Maari Entriyaan.

