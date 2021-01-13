Parineeti Chopra Unveils Intriguing Teaser Of 'The Girl On The Train', Drops Release Date

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently treated fans with the teaser of her next film The Girl on The Train and also shared the release date of the much-awaited film. The actress took to Twitter and shared the gripping teaser where she will be seen playing the role of Meera Chopra who gets obsessed with a couple whom she encounters during her train journey. The film which is a Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller is helmed by Bard of Blood fame director Ribhu Dasgupta.

Parineeti Chopra shares The Girl on the Train teaser

The teaser gives a glimpse of the insight into the nail-biting act that Parineeti is set to bring to the small screen with her phenomenal acting. The blood trail clip also shows Parineeti traveling across various parts of the city as well as the train. The story of the film revolves around Meera Chopra who travels every day through a train and one such day witnesses something unusual during her journey that shakes her completely. The film follows her journey as she tries to unravel the truth. The film is set in the UK. Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The Girl on the Train also has a Hollywood version starring Emily Blunt and directed by Tate Taylor. It was released in 2016.

The actress also shared a poster of the film where she can be seen lying on the table with a shadow of the train running across her face. Apart from this, she also mentioned in her post that the film is slated to release on February 26, 2021. The film was due to release theatrically in May 2020, until the spread of the coronavirus pandemic canceled those plans. While sharing his views on the film, director Dasgupta in a stat4emnet said, “I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller – rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don’t see things.”

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Parineeti Chopra is set to portray Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the latter's upcoming biopic, which will be directed by Amole Gupte. She will also be seen alongside Ishaqzaade star Arjun Kapoor in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti is also set to play a pivotal role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

