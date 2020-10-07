From Rhea Chakraborty's Bail To Arjun Kapoor's Health Update; Top Entertainment Stories

A number of events made headlines today, on October 7, 2020. From Varun Dhawan slamming a news portal to Rhea Chakraborty getting a bail, check out the top entertainment stories for the day. Read on:

Daily Entertainment recap for October 7, 2020

Varun Dhawan Slams News Portal For 'writing On His Behalf' Without His Interview

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Coolie No.1. A news portal wrote an article about Varun and his father David Dhawan being allegedly ‘divided’ over his next Coolie No. 1’s release medium. The portal wrote that he is not yet ready to be labeled as an OTT actor. Varun Dhawan retweeted the tweet and suggested the portal to not write on his behalf unless he gives them an interview about the same. Coolie no.1's release date has not been revealed yet by the makers.

Eddie Van Halen's death at the age of 65

On October 6, Eddie Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 after a long and arduous battle with cancer. His son Wolfgang Van Halen shared the sad news on his Twitter handle. Throughout his career, he was battling various illnesses including his chronic joint problem, tongue surgery, and cancer. Many industry peers mourned after his son announced Eddie Van Halen's death. He was popularly known for his band Van Halen during the 70s and 80s.

Rhea Chakraborty's bail

Rhea Chakraborty on October 7, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. She was in the NCB custody for close to one month. The actor and her lawyer left the Byculla jail today. Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also received bail. Rhea Chakraborty has been asked to report at the nearest police station for 10 days from today. For the bail, Rhea requested the court to grant her a month's time to deposit her bail amount of Rs. 1 Lakh.

Actor Tovino Thomas Injured on the Sets of Kala

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was shooting for an action sequence for his film Kala. During the shoot, a mishap took place and he got injured. The team soon rushed him to a hospital. The actor is suspected of having internal bleeding and is currently in the ICU.

Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative for COVID

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, a month ago, was tested positive for COVID-19. Today he announced that he received the results of his second test which turned out to be negative. He wrote that he has completely recovered and cannot wait to get back to work. He also thanked all the frontline workers and BMC who are taking all the efforts to help the patients. He advised people to be careful and wear masks.

