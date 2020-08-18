Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Poster Revealed: What Is The Mythological Meaning Of Adipurush?

South Indian actor Prabhas is all set to star in Om Raut directorial film Adipurush. The actor announced the project earlier today and revealed that it is a 3D action drama film. He also revealed the poster of the film, which had many Hindu mythological characters in it.

From the poster of the film, it can be seen that the film is likely to have many mythological references. Even the title of the film has a mythological reference and the poster reads “celebrating the victory of good over evil”. Here is what is the meaning of Adipurush according to Hindu mythology.

'Adipurush' meaning

According to Hinduwebsite.com, Adi means the beginning. It means the primary or the first and the foremost. Purush on the other hand, means a cosmic being, the spirit and the abstract essence of the Self. In Hindu mythology, the highest Brahman is described as the First among all. He manifests in creation as Adi-Purush, the first cosmic person or being.

'Adipurush' avatar

The Puranas mention that AdiPurush refers to the first incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is regarded as the creator of the universe. It is believed that after creating the universe, He took his first incarnation as the pre-eminent man and is referred to as the first man of this universe, hence he is known as Adipurush. He is regarded as supreme and the epitome of goodness and righteousness. Over the years, He is believed to have taken various forms in order to kill evil and protect the universe.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush details

The poster of the film was unveiled earlier today by Prabhas, who will star in the film. The poster shows Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Ravana. The film is a mythology and fantasy film which is expected to release in the year 2022. While not much is known about the cast of the film, Om Raut is directing the film and it has been banked by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and the film will release in Telugu and Hindi language.

Om Raut received a lot of appreciation this year for his directorial, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. On the other, Prabhas will be seen next Radhe Shyam which is expected to release in the year 2021. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead along with Prabhas.

