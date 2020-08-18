Prabhas As 'Adipurush' Excites Netizens Who Go Berserk After Actor's New Film Announcement

Actor Prabhas, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, announced his next film with Tanhaji fame Om Raut. The movie, titled Adipurush, is based on ancient Indian folklore. Sharing the title poster of the film, Prabhas wrote: "Celebrating the victory of good over evil! #Adipurush." (sic) Here's the first look poster of the forthcoming movie:

Minutes after the announcement of the film, #Adipurush and #Prabhas22 started trending on micro-blogging site Twitter. Fans started appreciating the movie's poster and expressing their excitement and anticipation. Here's how the netizens reacted to Prabhas' movie announcement.

Netizens reaction to Prabhas' Adipurush poster

presenting you the actor who can portray any Larger than Life Character...🔥🙏 #Prabhas22 #AdiPurush pic.twitter.com/d3xd7e0Wfe — V¡shnu๛PRABHAS (@varmavishnu19) August 18, 2020

Big or Small Screen.

He Is The Only King..

When He Enters into the Ring..

Records Will Swing 🔥



REBEL STAR PRABHAS #Adipurush #Prabhas #RadheShyam — Thyview (@Thyveiw) August 18, 2020

Only Choice for Ambitious Projects.



U name it.. He will do it..#Prabhas The Name 🔥🔥🔥#Prabhas22 #Adipurush — I'm Varma (@P_VJVarma) August 18, 2020

So, who’s the first choice for the highly ambitious movies in the country?



The name is one & only “Prabhas”!!

This film’s essence & substance will be beyond senses. Goodluck to the entire team!!#Adipurush || #Prabhas || #Prabhas22 pic.twitter.com/NW1EhsRQs8 — D H K (@Devineni_Hari) August 18, 2020

Here's legend Prabhas movie will coming to rock the theatre !! I got goosebumps 🤩 can't wait to see u again in ur another biggest film !!❤️My favorite #Prabhas22 pic.twitter.com/lFKjEVKBFj — Vinita Pathak (@VinitaP03293848) August 18, 2020

Details about Prabhas' Adipurush

Adipurush is based on the most popular chapter of Indian culture. It will be shot in Hindi and Telugu; get dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The Prabhas starrer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their respective banners. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in 2021. The Om Raut-directorial will hit the marquee in 2022.

Besides the upcomer, Prabhas an array of films at different stages of production. Prabhas has Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. Thereafter, he has Nag Ashwin-directorial untitled film with Deepika Padukone. While Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial is a love story set in the medical period, Nag Ashwin-directorial is science fiction.

