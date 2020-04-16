Arjun Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Cousins, Wants To 'recreate This' Post Lockdown

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday, April 16 shared an adorably cute throwback picture earlier on his social media featuring himself and his cousins as little children. He seems to be missing his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah as he shared a picture where they're all seated in a row. He captioned the post, "When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ???".

Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapor had also shared a throwback picture from her childhood album which was liked by her fans and followers. Sonam wrote in the caption, "I miss you all", to which Arjun replied saying, "Miss you too Sonam. Sonam and her 3 musketeers.". The Kapoor family seems to be going down memory lane while under lockdown.

What's next for the actors?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Sonam Kapoor has reportedly taken up a project which is a remake of the Korean film Blind, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The crime thriller that revolves around a missing person's case is already been done by Tollywood with actor Nayanthara as the lead.

As of now, no official announcements have been made but there is a buzz going around that Shome Makhija will direct the Hindi remake of the film and Sujoy Ghosh will be taking up the role of the creative director.

